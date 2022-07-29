Home page politics

Of: Marcus Giebel, Franziska Schwarz

Wolfgang Kubicki again confronts Karl Lauterbach.

Karl Lauterbach is facing headwind in the third Corona summer because of his vaccination suggestions. Light ones from the federal government, more violent ones from Wolfgang Kubicki.

Munich – If Karl Lauterbach had his way, it would be time for a fourth vaccination against Covid-19. And contrary to the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), under certain circumstances also for people who cannot be assigned to the vulnerable groups. This was stated by the Federal Minister of Health in mirror with reference to the hope for a carefree summer.

The SPD politician and epidemiologist is by no means setting the tone in the federal government. Because Sabine Dittmar, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, answered a corresponding request from Wolfgang Kubicki, which was available to our online editorial team, “the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute (are) decisive”. After all, these would be based on “the available scientific data”.

However, like Lauterbach, Dittmar also points out the possibility of discussing the personal situation with the doctor. Appropriate advice is given here.

Vaccination in the corona pandemic: Kubicki has “no doubts about political independence” from STIKO

Nevertheless, it certainly seems as if Lauterbach, whose vaccination suggestions do not deviate from the STIKO recommendations for the first time, has pushed ahead too far. Meanwhile, the vaccination experts are receiving support from Kubicki, who emphasized to our online editorial team: “The STIKO is of course not infallible, but over the past two years I have had no doubts about its political independence, also because the respective health ministers insubordinate interference has always been defied.”

The fact that the members of the committee “are exclusively subject to their conscience and therefore not to political considerations” creates trust. Especially in pandemic situations, he sees “this independence” as “enormous capital”.

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach suggests more vaccinations.



Lauterbach and STIKO: According to Kubicki, the federal government caught the health minister’s attack

And further: “It is therefore also good if the federal government catches Lauterbach’s attack against the STIKO again.” Because, unlike the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), this is not a federal authority in the portfolio of the Federal Minister of Health. As is well known, Lauterbach has a much harder time with criticism at the RKI, only that he immediately publicly complained about the recovered status, which was reduced from six to three months overnight.

FDP Bundestag Vice President Kubicki uses the opportunity to outline the dilemma: “I would also like the RKI to be more independent and know that the coalition agreement is on my side, but probably no health minister who is an expert enough for himself than he is on others bodies independent of him could trust. That’s his problem.”

That’s how it can work: When he was sworn in as Minister in Olaf Scholz’s cabinet, Lauterbach’s expertise in the healthcare sector was praised. In the meantime, it has almost mutated into a malus, because he supposedly only allows other opinions if they agree with his own. (frs, mg)