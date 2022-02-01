Home page world

From: Yulia Cuprakova

The omicron variant is not only dominant in Germany. Vaccinations are designed to provide protection. The first studies on the effectiveness of the fourth vaccination come from Israel.

Corona has been determining our everyday life for two years now the omicron variant dominates the course of infection*, how echo24.de* reported in the current Corona ticker. Vaccination or booster vaccinations are still considered the only way out of the pandemic. Adapted vaccines against the omicron mutant will soon be available. So expanded for example Valneva the booster study and tests the effectiveness of the inactivated vaccine*again against Omicron.

But even with the existing vaccines, countries like Israel are already being vaccinated for the fourth time. But how effective is the fourth vaccination and for whom would it make sense? According to a new study from Israel, the Israeli Expert Council recommends a fourth vaccination against the corona virus for all residents of the country aged 18 and over. Will Germany follow this recommendation?

Fourth vaccination? Booster study from Israel recommends fourth corona vaccination for adults

According to the Israeli health authority, the recommendation applies to adults who received the booster vaccination more than five months ago or who recovered before this period, like the German Press Agency (dpa) reported. The expert council, the so-called epidemic control team, consists of employees from the Ministry of Health, representatives of health insurance companies and scientists.

“The decision was made in light of positive results showing three to five times greater protection against serious disease after the fourth dose of vaccine,” the statement said. The protection against infection with the corona virus is twice as high for people who have been vaccinated four times as for people who have been vaccinated three times. However, the recommendation still has to be approved by the Director General of the Ministry of Health.

In Israel, more than 600,000 people have already received a fourth dose of the vaccine. So far, the recommendation only applied to people over the age of 60, immunocompromised people and medical staff.

Fourth corona vaccination in Israel: Head of the study skeptical – little protection against omicron

On the other hand, the head of a study on the effectiveness of the fourth dose was rather skeptical. Although it leads to a “nice increase” in antibodies, it does not provide sufficient protection against the antibodies, which are now also dominant in Israel Omicron variant* said Professor Gili Regev of Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv.

According to experts, Israel is at the peak of the omicron wave. More than 580,000 of the nine million citizens are currently infected with the corona virus (as of January 25). But not only the head of the study expresses skepticism about the fourth corona vaccination. German experts also recommend a more differentiated approach to the fourth vaccination than to the previous ones.

Fourth vaccination soon in Germany? Experts with a clear opinion

For Ulrike Potzer, Director of the Institute for Virology at the Technical University of Munich, a fourth vaccination with the existing vaccines only makes sense for certain groups, such as immunocompromised people. “For many others, it might make more sense to wait and see for now,” she said when asked tagesschau.de to.

Leif Eric Sander, vaccine researcher at the Berlin Charité, shares this opinion. He also recommends a differentiated approach for the fourth vaccination – also with the on Omicron adapted vaccines*. An adapted vaccine as the fourth vaccination would benefit, for example, older people who have an increased risk of a severe course of the disease and who also respond less well to vaccinations. He currently thinks little of a fourth vaccination for the entire population.

I think with three vaccinations you are super protected.

In addition, large parts of the population would probably come into contact with the viruses and would thus automatically refresh their immune response. If future virus variants do not change the course of the pandemic, one might therefore only have to regularly vaccinate older people. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.