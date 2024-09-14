Charles Leclerc reaffirmed his dominance in Baku as the fastest driver, at least in the qualifying session.

The Ferrari driver now has the chance to convert his pole position into victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a feat that has been denied him in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“It’s one of my favourite circuits of the season. The pace was always there and in Q3, on the last lap, I pushed a bit harder and the lap time was good, the car felt really good and it’s amazing to be on pole. “Normally, the even-numbered side of the grid has less grip, so it pays to start first and third. Tyre management will be an important issue tomorrow,” said the Monegasque driver.

Fortunately for Leclerc, Red Bull was left behind and McLaren, which is the team that has dominated the last few races, had a big setback with Lando Norris.

The Prancing Horse could become an uncomfortable guest for the contenders for the Constructors’ title, as with 407 points, it is 31 behind the papaya-coloured team and 39 behind the Austrians.