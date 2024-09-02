Fourth Republic: Guests and Previews tonight, September 2, 2024

This evening, Monday 2 September 2024, Rete 4 returns Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, in the studio and connected, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests this evening, September 2, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

The new season of the program starts with an exclusive. Nicola Porro, in fact, interviews the former Governor of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the first on TV after the revocation of house arrest, a measure to which he was subjected from May until the end of July on charges of corruption and illicit financing.

Where to watch the program on TV and streaming

Where to watch Quarta Repubblica live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 2 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.