This evening, Monday 16 September 2024, on Rete 4 returns Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, in the studio and connected, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests this evening, September 16, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

The focus of the episode is the Open Arms trial, with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who will offer his first interview following the request for a six-year sentence by the Prosecutor’s Office. The Striano case and its implications will also be discussed, as well as the latest updates on the Bayesian storm. The debate will also address the issue of occupations, following the introduction of the anti-Salis law by Parliament. Participants in the debate include: Alessandro Sallusti, Luciano Violante, Andrea Ruggieri, Simonetta Matone, Hoara Borselli, Fausto Biloslavo, Alessandra Viero and Giuseppe Cruciani.

Where to watch Quarta Repubblica live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.