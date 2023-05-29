Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, May 29, 2023

This evening, Monday 29 May 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, May 29, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode the tragedy of the floods in Emilia-Romagna and the "no" of the environmentalists to the works. Next, the case of Bruna, the trans woman beaten during the intervention of the local police in Milan. During the episode, a focus on right-wing culture after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's words against the cultural hegemony of the left. With reports, figures and insights, the program continues to deal with the green directives imposed by the European Union and the controversy over the green Ztl in Rome. Toni Capuozzo, Mario Giordano, Elisabetta Gualmini of the Democratic Party, Simona Branchetti, the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Alessandro Campi, Michele Gubitosa of the M5s and Daniele Capezzone will participate in today's debate, 29 May. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi.

Where to see the Fourth Republic on live TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 29 May 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.