Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, May 22, 2023

This evening, Monday 22 May 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, May 22, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode the tragedy of the flood in Emilia Romagna with the connections of our correspondents from the most affected places. During the evening, an interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, on the recent G7 meeting in Hiroshima and on the new scenarios of the Ukrainian war. Furthermore, the chapter dedicated to justice is back with a focus on the "State-Mafia negotiation" process and the presence of the former prosecutor Antonio Ingroia. Finally, with figures and insights, the Fourth Republic continues to deal with the green directives imposed by the European Union and in our cities. Politicians Paola De Micheli of the Pd, Angelo Bonelli, the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, the geologist Massimiliano Fazzini and the journalists Alessandro Sallusti, Mario Giordano, Erasmo D'Angelis, Andrea Ruggieri and Daniele Capezzone will participate in the debate. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi.

Where to see the Fourth Republic on live TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 22 May 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.