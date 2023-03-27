Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, March 27, 2023

This evening, Monday 27 March 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, March 27, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the theme of immigration with the news after the EU summit in the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. With reports, figures and insights, we will return to talk about the green directives on homes and cars with the European Union. Quarta Repubblica will then delve into the question of surrogacy and the transcription of the children of homosexual couples as well as the case of pickpockets in Rome and Milan. See also Volkswagen Passat 2024, in Europe in September | FormulaPassion With the permanent presence of Gene Gnocchi, guests will be: the senator of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi, the deputy of the Brothers of Italy Giovanni Donzelli, the undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Toni Capuozzo, Alessandro Rico, Angelo Bonelli, Roberto Cingolani, Marco Cappato and Daniel Capezzone. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Fourth Republic is broadcast today, Monday 27 March 2023, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.