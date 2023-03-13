Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, March 13, 2023

This evening, Monday 13 March 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, March 13, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the immigration theme, with the tragedy of Cutro and a focus on the landings taking place in Lampedusa at the moment. With reports, figures and insights, the episode will also deal with the green directives imposed by the European Union with a trip to the various EU offices: how environmentally sustainable are they? The investigation by the Fourth Republic on dysphoria and gender transition in minors continues with the testimonies and stories of the experts. See also Mahindra, the United States can wait | FormulaPassion.it The undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior Nicola Molteni, Paola De Micheli of the Democratic Party, Emiliana Alessandrucci, the undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Fabrizio Marrazzo of the Gay Lgbt+ party and the journalists Alessandro Sallusti and Daniele Capezzone will participate in the debate. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Quarta Repubblica is broadcast today, Monday 13 March 2023, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.