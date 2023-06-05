Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, June 5, 2023

Tonight, Monday 5 June 2023, he’s back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, June 5, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

This evening, Monday 5 June, at the center of the episode of Quarta Repubblica, hosted in prime time by Nicola Porro on Rete 4, the studio interview with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Then, the case of the tightening of short-term rentals launched by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella. With reports, figures and insights, the Fourth Republic continues to deal with the green directives imposed by the European Union. The following will participate in the debate: Ginevra Bompiani, Italo Bocchino, Chicco Testa, the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Alessandro Sallusti, Ignazio Corrao and Daniele Capezzone. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi.

Where to see the Fourth Republic on live TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 5 June 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.