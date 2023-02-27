Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, February 27, 2023

This evening, Monday 27 February 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, February 27, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

With reports, figures and insights, the episode will deal with the solemn funeral of Maurizio Costanzo and immigration with the shipwreck off the coast of Crotone of the boat with 250 migrants on board. Among the topics also the various green directives imposed by the European Union which risk putting families and businesses in crisis. The investigation by the Fourth Republic on gender dysphoria in minors continues with the testimonies and stories of the parents. The FdI deputy Galeazzo Bignami, the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, the Pd group leader in the Senate Simona Malpezzi, Alessandro Sallusti, Luca Palamara, Marina Terragni, the entrepreneur Stefano Bandecchi and Daniele Capezzone will participate in the debate. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi.

Fourth Republic is broadcast today, Monday 27 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.