Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, February 20, 2023

This evening, Monday 20 February 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, February 20, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

The main guest from tonight's episode will be the leader of the Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte. At the center of the episode is the case of the anarchists and the demonstrations in support of Alfredo Cospito in the Italian squares. Together with the director of Libero, Alessandro Sallusti, we will talk about the Meloni government decree on the building Superbonus. With reports, figures and insights, we will also deal with the stop decided by the European Union on diesel and petrol cars from 2035. A green choice that risks putting the entire automotive sector in crisis. Furthermore, the investigation into gender dysphoria in minors continues with the testimonies and stories of the parents. Fdi deputy Gianfranco Rotondi, Culture Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi, Pd deputy Simona Bonafè, journalists Emiliano Fittipaldi, Paolo Crepet, Federico Rampini, Monica Ricci Sargentini and Daniele Capezzone will participate in the debate. There will be incursions by Gene Gnocchi.

Fourth Republic is broadcast today, Monday 20 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.