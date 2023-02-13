Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, February 13, 2023

This evening, Monday 13 February 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, February 13, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

Nicola Porro this evening will devote ample space to the Sanremo Festival, which has sparked various political controversies. At the center of the episode also the case of the anarchists and the demonstrations in support of Alfredo Cospito within Italian universities. With reports, figures and insights, we will then deal with the first vote in favor of the EU directive on green houses which risks giving the Italians a blow. And then the outcome of the regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio.

And again, an investigation with testimonies on gender transition in children and a journey inside the clinics where parents accompany children who have doubts about their gender identity. The Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Alessia Morani, Francesca Barra, Paolo Crepet, Emiliana Alessandrucci, Angelo Bonelli, Federico Rampini, Marina Terragni and Daniele Capezzone. Regular guest Gene Gnocchi. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Quarta Repubblica is broadcast today, Monday 13 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.