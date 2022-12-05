Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, December 5, 2022

This evening, Monday 5 December 2022, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, December 5, 2022, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will be interviewed by Nicola Porro in this evening’s new appointment with the Fourth Republic. During the episode, ample space will be given to the costs of politics after the cut in the number of parliamentarians, to the new European regulation for the reduction of packaging and to the case of the documentary on immigration and the NGO “L’Urlo” by director Michelangelo Severgnini, contested in Naples during the screening at the “Festival of human rights”.

And again, an investigation into the management of assets confiscated from the mafia and one into the control of funding to cooperatives for assistance to migrants. Face-to-face of the week will be with coach Zdenek Zeman. Guests of the evening, among others, the deputy leader of the M5S in the Chamber Vittoria Baldino, the deputy and president of +Europe Riccardo Magi, the magistrate Cuno Tarfusser, the expert in pension and welfare work Alberto Brambilla, the former president of the Calabria Region Mario Oliveiro, Piero Sansonetti, Pietro Senaldi, Alessandro Barbano, Claudia Fusani, Andrea Ruggieri, Francesca Ronchin, Daniele Capezzone and Sandra Amurri. As always, the contribution of Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary of Culture, and the point of view of Gene Gnocchi.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Quarta Repubblica is broadcast today, Monday 5 December 2022, at 21.30 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.