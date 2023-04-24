Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, April 24, 2023

This evening, Monday 24 April 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, April 24, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode, the controversies related to the celebrations of April 25 and the much discussed words of the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, on “ethnic replacement”. During the evening, various topics will be addressed: from birth crisiswith the intervention of Gian Carlo Blangiardo, demographer and president of Istat since 2019, passing through the case of the cartoon against the sister of the premier Giorgia Meloni, up to a focus on the Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss. See also Ducati ready for Jerez: Miller-Bagnaia double in 2021 | FormulaPassion.it With reports, figures and insights, we will also talk about waste-to-energy plant in Rome and the investigation that led to the arrests of the investigating judge of Latina, Giorgia Castriota. Finally, there will be a focus on runner killed by bear and the boycott of animal rights activists against Trentino. Politicians will participate in the debate Galeazzo Bignami of Brothers of Italy, Alessia Morani of the Democratic Party, Michele Gubitosa vice president of the 5 Star Movement, the undersecretary for culture Vittorio Sgarbithe journalists, Alessandro Salusti, Emiliano Fittipaldi, Franco Bechis, Daniel Capezzone And Head grain. There will be no shortage of raids Gene Gnocchi. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see the Fourth Republic on live TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 24 April 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.