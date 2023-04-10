This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, April 10, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

At the center of the episode are the green directives of the EU and the paradox of the ordinances against barbecues in the name of environmental protection. Next, a focus on the Pnrr: are all the projects in the pipeline really indispensable?

Furthermore, there is a return to talk about the immigration issue with the Soumahoro case and the closure of the investigations into family cooperatives which involved the deputy’s wife and mother-in-law.

And again, the story of the runner killed by a bear in Trentino: is it right to shoot him down?

Among the guests: Alessia Morani, Andrea Ruggieri, Tommaso Labate, Emiliana Alessandrucci, the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Alessandro Rico, Luigi Scordamaglia of Filiera Italia, Francesco Giubilei and Daniele Capezzone.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming