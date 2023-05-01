Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, May 1, 2023

This evening, Monday 1 May 2023, he is back on Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicholas Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists are in the studio and connected to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests of tonight, May 1, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? All below advances.

Previews and guests

Labor Day is at the center of the episode: there will be an interview with Labor Minister Marina Calderone, who will explain the measures taken by the government in the Council of Ministers and the launch of today’s Labor decree. The justice chapter followed with the acquittal sentence of the Cassation on the State-Mafia negotiation process and the archiving of the investigation into the Russian funds of the League. A report on security and immigration issues is also planned, mentioning the rape at the Milan station and the risk of new arrivals from Tunisia. See also Lamborghini Urus, when the V8 becomes music | FormulaPassion.it The following will participate in the debate: Erasmo Palazzotto of the Democratic Party, Simonetta Matone of the Lega, Flavio Tosi of Forza Italia, the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, Mario Giordano, Alberto Brambilla of Itinerari Previdenziali, Andrea Ruggieri, Riccardo Bonacina and Daniele Capezzone. Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see the Fourth Republic on live TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 1 May 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.