Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 8 April 2024

This evening, Monday 8 April 2024, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, April 8, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

In today's episode we will talk about current political events with the investigations that overwhelm the Democratic Party in Puglia and Piedmont. Then, with the correspondents of the program, the spotlight will be turned on the settlements of the Roma communities in Italy. Finally, the journey continues in the Islamic communities in Italy, from Pioltello to Lodi. Participating in the debate are, among others, Paolo Mieli, Giovanna Vitale, Andrea Ruggieri, Fausto Biloslavo, Angelo D'Orsi, Hoara Borselli, Erasmo Palazzotto and Giuseppe Cruciani.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.