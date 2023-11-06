Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 6 November 2023

This evening, Monday 6 November 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, November 6, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

The conflict in the Middle East is at the center of the episode with an exclusive interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former Chief of Staff of the Army. The trip to the anti-Israel squares arrives in Paris with a report on the anti-Semitic wave rising in Europe. From the city of Lyon, the correspondents report the latest episode of intolerance against a Jew. We return to talking about the environment and climate with services and insights from Tuscany hit by bad weather. In the studio the president of Arpa Lombardia Lucia Lo Palo. Participating in the debate are Alessandro Sallusti, Francesca Albanese, Pierluigi Battista, Jasmine Cristallo and Claudio Borghi.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 6 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.