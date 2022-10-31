Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 31 October 2022

Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, on Rete 4 it is back Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always in the studio and in connection with many guests, opinion leaders, politicians and journalists to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, October 31, 2022, of the Fourth Republic? Below all advances.

Advances and guests

Among the guests tonight there will be the new Foreign Minister, but also Vice President of the Council, Antonio Tajani, who will face a face to face interview with Nicola Porro. He will not be the only politician in the studio, we will also see the vice president of the M5S in the House Vittoria Baldino; the deputy and responsible for Justice of FdI Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove. Then the sociologist Luca Ricolfithe former president of Emergency Cecilia Strada, Marcello Veneziani, Federico Rampini, Candida Morvillo, Daniele Capezzone, Simona Branchetti, Gian Luca Pellegrini, Matteo Pucciarelli, Alessandro Rico and Hoara Borselli.

Of note, a report from California, where the Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is investing tens of billions to stop carbon dioxide emissions by 2045 and the story of the peace demonstration that took place Friday in Naples, on the initiative of the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca.

The art critic Vittorio Sgarbi will be the protagonist of the page dedicated to the recent attacks on masterpieces of painting and to the case of the sexy photos that two influencers took at the Uffizi in front of Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Also tomorrow there will be the raids of Gene Gnocchi.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Quarta Repubblica airs today, Monday 31 October 2022, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.