Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 30 October 2023

This evening, Monday 30 October 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, October 30, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

During today’s episode we will talk about the economic choices of the Meloni government in the budget law being prepared, with an interview with the undersecretary for the implementation of the Program Giovanbattista Fazzolari. There will then be continuous updates from the Gaza Strip. In the episode Nicola Porro will also interview former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. He will continue the story from the Italian streets demonstrating for Palestine and against Israel. Among the guests, Paolo Mieli, prof. Angelo D’Orsi, Luigi De Magistris, Roberto Vannacci, Miriam Falco.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 30 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.