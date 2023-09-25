Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 25 September 2023

This evening, Monday 25 September 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, September 25, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

During the episode, the theme of immigration with the clash between Italy and Germany, the broadcast’s investigation into why Italian law must be subject to the Koran, a focus on Islamic communities in Italy and mixed marriages. There is also space for the employment emergency with the Marelli case, the Crevalcore plant, in the Bologna area, which risks closure with the dismissal of 230 employees as a result of the EU’s green policies. Furthermore, we will return to talking about the dismissals at CGIL and the lobbies that finance environmental foundations. Participating in the debate will be, among others: Alessandro Sallusti, Paolo Mieli, prof. Angelo D’Orsi, general Roberto Vannacci, deputy Lia Quartapelle, Filippo Facci, sister Anna Monia Alfieri and Andrea Ruggieri. See also Clean sweep: previews and guests today's episode, 16 February 2023 Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 25 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.