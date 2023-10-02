Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 2 October 2023

This evening, Monday 2 October 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, October 2, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode the shadow of technical government who wanders around the Roman palaces, and immigration with the tug of war between politics and red robes. During the evening, an in-depth analysis of the justice chapter, with a paradoxical case: Alfonso Sabella, the "prisoner" judge of the same judiciary. Furthermore, the story of the transmission between the two continues Islamic communities in Italy. Finally, we will return to talking about green theme with the first dispute opened at the Court of Rome between the Italian State and environmentalist associations. Participating in the debate will be, among others, Alessandro Sallusti, the professor. Angelo D'Orsi, Aldo Cazzullo, Magdi Cristiano Allam, Marica Di Pierri.

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 2 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.