Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 18 September 2023

This evening, Monday 18 September 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, September 18, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

At the center of today’s episode will be the immigration emergency and the European maneuvers implemented to sabotage the memorandum between the European Union and Tunisia. Furthermore, an in-depth analysis of the case of the port of Gioia Tauro, threatened by environmentalist madness. During the evening there will also be a focus on the green theme with the various European directives that put the economy and citizens’ freedoms at risk. Participating in the debate will be, among others, Alessandro Sallusti, prof. Angelo D’Orsi, the undersecretary of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, Daniele Capezzone, the deputies Matteo Orfini and Sara Kelany, Edward Luttwak and Luca Ricolfi. See also Horner: "Next week we will assemble the RB18" | FormulaPassion.it Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.