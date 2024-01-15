Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 15 January 2024

This evening, Monday 15 January 2024, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, January 15, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the conflict in the Middle East with the crisis in the Red Sea. We will discuss it with the Foreign Minister and Vice President of the Council Antonio Tajani. Then there is room for justice with the latest measures on abuse of office and wiretapping. Finally, all the insights, through the voices of the protagonists, on the Erba massacre. Participating in the debate, among others: Alessandro Sallusti, Dario Fabbri, Angelo d'Orsi, Fausto Biloslavo, Sandra Amurri, Debora Serracchiani, Antonino Monteleone, Fabio Schembri, Giuseppe Cruciani and Francesco Vezzoli, the rock star of Italian art.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 15 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.