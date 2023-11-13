Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 13 November 2023

This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, November 13, 2023, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is the conflict in the Middle East. A trip to Italian universities will tell the story of the connection between the academic world and Palestinian associations close to Hamas. We will return to talking about immigration and justice, after the agreement between Italy and Albania, and current affairs with the demonstration in the square against the opposition Meloni government. Participating in the debate will be – among others – Paolo Mieli, Angelo d’Orsi, Andrea Ruggeri, Simonetta Matone, Susanna Turco and Roberto Vannacci.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro airs today, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.