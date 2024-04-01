Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, 1 April 2024

This evening, Monday 1 April 2024, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, April 1, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

The episode focuses on political current affairs and international tensions with the interview with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Then, the Salis case and the clash between the government and the judiciary over the introduction of the tests. Finally, a long journey to the Islamic communities in Italy, from Pioltello to Lodi. Participating in the debate are, among others, Alessandro Sallusti, Fausto Biloslavo, Antonio Socci, Giuseppe Cruciani, Hoara Borselli, Eugenio Albamonte, Gianluigi Paragone, Nadia Urbinati, Sara Kelany and Chiara Gribaudo.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 1 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.