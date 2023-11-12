Home page World

Split

The fourth puzzle of the Joko and Klaas treasure hunt on ProSieben contains a significant call for stem cell donations, which will release the code for the 1 million euro suitcase.

After episode 3 there was a surprising twist in episode four, because during her Treasure hunt on ProSieben, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf revealed that their campaign goes far beyond winning 1 million euros. This episode not only marks an exciting moment in the beloved series, but also highlights a deeper purpose.

More than just winning 1 million euros: code for the winning suitcase by calling for stem cell donations

The show, which has been presenting new puzzles every day at 8:15 p.m. since November 8th, has now reached a new dimension. Joko and Klaas, in partnership with CosmosDirekt and the German Bone Marrow Donor File (DKMS), encourage the audience to register as stem cell donors.

With their campaign in episode four of the treasure hunt, Joko and Klaas are calling for stem cell donations with 1 million euros. © F. Kern/Future Image/Imago

The message that the “Joko & Klaas LIVE” treasure hunt goes beyond finding a cash winner was underlined by the story of 25-year-old Stella. She shared her experience with blood cancer and how stem cell donation saved her life. This moving testimony showed that the true treasure lies in saving a human life.

The treasure hunt thus became a call to save and change lives. Joko and Klaas make it clear that everyone who registers as a stem cell donor makes an invaluable contribution.

Community campaign to save lives: Code for 1 million suitcases possible by registering with DKMS

A special twist in the treasure hunt is that 10,000 new registrations with the DKMS by next Tuesday will release the combination of numbers for the lock on the million-dollar suitcase. This communal element adds a deeper meaning to the treasure hunt as participants work together towards one goal: saving lives.

The fourth episode of “Joko & Klaas LIVE” was more than just entertainment. It was an appeal to humanity and to community commitment to saving lives. This episode of Treasure Hunt will certainly be remembered as a moment when television had a positive and life-changing impact. The possible solutions to the puzzles episode 1, Episode 2 and Episode 3 have already been published and hotly discussed online. Also the possible locations of the treasure have already been narrowed down on Reddit, like NEXTG.tv reported.