Yesterday saw the fourth night of violent protests over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, sentenced to nine months in prison. This time they focused on Catalonia, especially Barcelona, ​​although their intensity was clearly less than on previous days.

The afternoon began peacefully in the city of Barcelona, ​​although with some tension in a concentration that brought together about 1,700 people and was backed by several student unions. But soon the most violent members of the protest took over the situation, without the rest doing anything to prevent it.

As a mob, they traveled through the streets of the center of Barcelona, ​​and on their way they did not hesitate to commit different violent excesses. From burning several containers to destroying different real estate furniture and attacking three bank offices, whose windows were broken. They also looted shops again, like a Decathlon. In Tarragona and Girona there were other disturbances, although minor.

The headquarters of the Higher Headquarters of the National Police in Barcelona and a police station of the Urban Guard suffered the wrath of the radicals, who threw stones, bottles and other objects at them, causing different material damage. Something similar was experienced at the Mossos d’Esquadra police station in Vilafranca del Penedès, although there they used fireworks against the officers who guarded it.

Around ten thirty at night, calm returned to the streets, with the curfew in effect. The provisional balance was then three detainees (two in Girona and one in Barcelona) for attacks against the authorities.

Criticisms of the Mossos



In the morning, the mayor of the Autonomous Police, Josep Lluís Trapero, urgently summoned his commands to close ranks and try to shield the body from the political battle. Among the Mossos, according to the unions, fatigue and the feeling of helplessness is growing.

They feel “orphans” after no member of the Government has strongly condemned the violent riots of these days. The Professional Association of Mossos went so far as to affirm that “politicians’ silences hurt more than stones.”