The original film dates back to 2008 and is about panda bear Po who dreams of becoming a Kung Fu master. The voice has been provided by Jack Black since the beginning.

Two more films followed in 2011 and 2016 and various short TV series appeared for Amazon Prime and Nickelodeon, among others. The latest new series, titled The Dragon Knight, on Netflix. In total, the film series has already generated more than 1.7 billion euros.