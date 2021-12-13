The paths of Real Madrid and PSG cross for the fourth time in the last seven editions of the Champions League. The whites always advanced round when they faced the Parisian team. Twice it was in the group stage, in 15-16 and 19-20; and another occasion in the crosses: in the eighth of 17-18. Total, Real Madrid have played ten official games against PSG, with a record of four victories (all at the Bernabéu), three draws and as many defeats.

Of the four games in those two leagues, Madrid only won one. They tied (0-0) on the third matchday of group A of 2015-16 and won the three points in the match the following day thanks to a 1-0 (goal by Nacho) at the Bernabéu. The whites passed as the first of the group on their way to the Eleventh. Four years later, the tables were reversed. The two teams ‘inaugurated’ the 2019-20 edition with a victory for PSG (3-0) at the Parc des Princes. In their last match so far, the Parisian team also choked the Madridistas on matchday five: 2-2 at the Bernabéu with a double from Benzema and the illustrious visit of a Mbappé who will now put the morbidity of the tie and then scored the first goal for the Parisians. Madrid advanced to the last 16 as second in the group.

In between, both teams met precisely in the round of 16 (the same round as now) of 2017-18. Zidane’s men won 3-1 at the Bernabéu with a double from Marcelo and a goal from Cristiano to overcome Rabiot’s initial goal and in the second leg they repeated the triumph (1-2) with goals from Cristiano and Casemiro and Cavani for the locals. The first obstacle overcome at the crossroads on the way to the Thirteenth.

The 10 games between PSG and Real Madrid in European competitions Season Competition Round Game Beef. 2019-20 Champions Groups – J5 RM-PSG 2-2 2019-20 Champions Groups – J1 PSG-RM 3-0 2017-18 Champions Eighths (round.) PSG-RM 1-2 2017-18 Champions Eighths (one way) RM-PSG 3-1 2015-16 Champions Groups – J4 RM-PSG 1-0 2015-16 Champions Groups – J3 PSG-RM 0-0 1993-94 Recopa Quarters (round.) PSG-RM 1-1 1993-94 Recopa Rooms (one way) RM-PSG 0-1 1992-93 UEFA Quarters (round.) PSG-RM 4-1 1992-93 UEFA Rooms (one way) RM-PSG 3-1

The other two historical crossovers between PSG and Real Madrid in European competitions date from the 1990s. In 92-93, they faced each other in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Cup. The French came back (4-1) in the return leg from the 3-1 that Madrid had achieved in the first leg at the Bernabéu. Also in the quarterfinals, but from the Recopa, they faced each other the following season (93-94). PSG took the lead again: 0-1 at the Bernabéu and 1-1 in Paris.