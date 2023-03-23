Mash: a fourth-grader was raped at school No. 1392 named after Ryabinkin in New Moscow

A fourth-grader was raped at school No. 1392 named after Ryabinkin in New Moscow, the administration of the educational institution hid the fact of the crime from his parents for several days. This is reported in Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the publication, the boy’s parents found out about the incident when the abuse video was distributed in the class chat.

After the situation was made public, the parents of other students were outraged. They asked the children why they were silent when unknown people corrupted the boy, allegedly because he was gay. Adults addressed a similar question to the teaching staff of the school. Only the class teacher of the fourth grader confessed.

The woman explained that the video of abuse has been hanging on social networks for about a week. According to her, the school began testing. The woman did not disclose the names of the perpetrators.

The parents of the injured child have already filed a complaint with the police.

In February, it was reported that a 32-year-old man was detained in St. Petersburg for raping a 14-year-old girl in an apartment.