The parliamentary group of the Union of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians (CDU / CSU) today suffered a new loss in the corruption and personal enrichment scandal suffered by the German conservatives with the abandonment of their seat and the termination of their political affiliation with Tobías Zech . Its about fourth deputy of that formation who resigns within ten days. So far a member of the Christian Social Union, Zech, 39, has been seen forced to end his political career due to his close relationship with a corrupt politician from the Republic of North Macedonia whom he helped in his election campaign. Zech indicated that he was resigning his seat and abandoning his membership in the CSU due to a possible “collision of interests.” CSU Secretary General Markus Blume confirmed that step and stressed that “it is the only correct possible”. In an SMS message to his former group mates in the Bundestag, the federal parliament, Zech commented that he was leaving voluntarily “to protect my family and avoid harm to my party from possible early convictions.”

He had previously resigned as a deputy and handed over his Christian Democratic card Mark Hauptmann for his controversial relationship with the authoritarian regime of Azerbaijan. Two other conservative politicians had also been forced to cease their political militancy and leave the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag after it was discovered that they had charged hefty commissions for mediating the purchase by public institutions of masks and other medical equipment in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. Nikolas Löbel from the CDU publicly confessed that he had paid 250,000 euros in commission for facilitating a purchase of masks. The Christian Social Georg Nüsslein is investigated by the prosecution as a suspect of prevarication and of having pocketed 650,000 euros in a similar operation. Although these businesses could be perfectly legal, the leadership of the Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians considers it absolutely immoral to enrich themselves with businesses related to the coronavirus crisis.

In trouble is also the regional deputy of the CSU and former Minister of Justice of Bavaria Alfred Sauter, who is being investigated by the attorney general for a corruption case. The 70-year-old political veteran denies all the accusations, but is suspected of charging a commission of 1.2 million euros for his work as legal adviser in an operation to supply masks to the Bavarian Ministry of Health. All these cases have led to an appreciable decline in popularity of the party that leads the grand coalition with the Social Democrats in the government of Berlin, with only six months to go before the general elections in Germany and at a time when the conservatives have yet to choose. who will be his candidate to lead the electoral campaign and try to succeed Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will leave her posts in the fall after 16 uninterrupted years at the helm of the German government.