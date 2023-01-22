Isn’t it time for a fourth generation of the New MINI?

Man, the New MINI hit like a bomb, already 23 years ago. The car was actually an instant hit. It’s still the car you give to your friend because he/she thinks it’s so cute, but you drive it yourself the most. They are just fun fun cars.

At the moment there is a regular MINI and of course the electric variant: the Cooper SE, which was suddenly called Mini Electric. The current model (the ‘F56’) has been around for a long time: since 2014 you can get it at the better MINI dealer. It is therefore high time for a new fourth generation New MINI. The question is: will it finally be an all-electric car?

Time is running out and you don’t want to market a car with a combustion engine that you can only sell for a few years.

Takes a long time…

Because it takes so long for the fourth generation New MINI to appear, we got the idea that it only comes as an electric car. But as it turns out, that’s not the case Motor1.com.

They also report that the MINI comes in two flavors: petrol and electric. There will be no design distinction between the two. Both MINIs therefore look almost identical, only the grille, wheels and such details will differ.

The design – surely THE USP of the MINI – will of course be very MINI. We still hope for influences from the MINI Rocketman Concept, but that is a while ago.

Technology fourth generation New MINI

Then the technique we just mentioned. The new petrol MINI will be based on an evolution of the current UKL1 platform on which the third generation also stands. It indicates that the timing for BMW is just wrong.

With the same platform we do not mean exactly the same chassis. The track width and wheelbase will grow compared to the F56.

Although there will be petrol MINIs, they are not pure ‘Ottos’. There will always be some form of electrification with at least a 48V generator. The MINI Cooper Electric will look exactly the same, but will be on a new platform. For the first time there will be a choice.

It starts with an electric MINI Cooper with a range of 320 kilometers and above that a Cooper S with a larger battery (400 km range) and more power (200 hp). In terms of body styles, there will be a hatchback anyway and a convertible a little later. What’s planned for the five-door and Clubman remains to be seen. The fourth-generation New MINI is expected at the end of 2023.

Read more? These are 9 specials from fashion houses and car manufacturers!

This article Fourth generation New MINI, when will it come? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Fourth #generation #MINI