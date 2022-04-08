The fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in Italy will be provided “for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years “. The methods of administering the second booster are indicated by a note from the Ministry of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Higher Health Council (Css), following the ruling of the European Medicines Agency Ema and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Ecdc, and at the meeting of the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of Aifa.