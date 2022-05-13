“It is absolutely essential that there is broad adherence to the administration of the second booster dose both for the over 80s and for the guests of residential facilities for the elderly, but also for the 60-79 year old age group with coexisting pathology. It is important to promote the fourth dose and counteracting what we could define vaccine fatigue, which in some respects can be taken into account and even, if we like, understood. But the same must not leave room for a lack of protection. “This is the appeal launched by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council (Css), speaking with Adnkronos Salute in Milan, on the sidelines of the ceremony dedicated to funding to the scientific research of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, which was held on 12 May and is the occasion in which the 138 researchers recipients of research and training and specialization grants are awarded.

“There is now evidence that the fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine “significantly protects both from the risk of infection and from the risk of developing the serious disease in this age group – he explained – And the other data on which I would absolutely like to insist is also the importance of the fourth dose for immunosuppressed subjects, which however represents the first reminder for them “. These people, continued Locatelli, “have a less effective response than the primary vaccination cycle, so much so that three doses are foreseen for the primary vaccination cycle, instead of two. Here, too, it is important that there is adherence. at the first booster dose, which corresponds for them to the fourth dose. In this perspective, the role of both general practitioners and pathology specialists who must increase sensitivity and attention is fundamental “.

Locatelli’s invitation is to protect himself now: “Let’s not think about September-October. There are too many variables at stake to be able to predict, to define with reasonable certainty what the autumn scenario will be. Now – he specifies – it is important to cover these patients”.