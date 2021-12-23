Israel backs off, will not begin administering the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine starting Sunday. This was decided by the Israeli Ministry of Health, which it had previously set for Sunday the start of the fourth dose for the over 60s and risk subjects. Channel 13 reported this, explaining that, during a meeting held tonight, the director general of the ministry Nachman Ash did not approve the campaign, after examining data from Great Britain according to which the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus causes less severe disease than the Delta strain.

Israel was the first country in the world to have authorized the administration of a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and to have set a date. According to public broadcaster Kan, Ash will likely take a decision on the fourth doses of the vaccine by the middle of next week. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wants to start administering the additional boosters as soon as possible, Kan added, stating that Ash has the final say on the matter.