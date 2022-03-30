“I do not think that a fourth dose” of anti-covid vaccine – “generalized to the over 50s is a decisive choice at the moment. some more data. Today I would be more targeted, focusing on verifying the individual immune response, also because the vaccine is always the same and has its limits of functionality “. To say Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco Hospital in Milan regarding the green light of the American FDA for the fourth dose for the over 50s.

Galli reconfirms its position on a targeted choice of a second booster even for the frail. “I think it is more correct – continue – to invest to verify how well, from the immune point of view, even those who have a more critical situation, a check of the pre and post immune response should be done”, he says.

“The usefulness of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine in the West at the moment is much less than the possibility of allowing decent vaccination coverage to poor countries”. And it would not be just a solidarity choice considering that “countries with low or very low vaccination rates remain possible reservoirs for the development of variants”. Massimo Galli, and former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, told Adnkronos Salute about the green light of the American FDA for the fourth dose for the over 50s ..

“The numbers of anti Covid vaccines made in the world are enormous – continues Galli – from the figures one in three people on earth should have been vaccinated. But we are at the famous chicken division. Here we have an average of two doses each, even counting those who cannot be vaccinated. While there are countries where the doses administered are laughable “.