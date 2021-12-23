It’s too early to talk about one fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for most people. This was stated by the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, saying he believes it is “premature to talk about a fourth dose.” Israel, which had planned to administer a fourth dose of the vaccine on Sunday, also decided today to back off and wait.

“One of the things we will be following very closely is what is the duration of protection after the third dose of an mRna vaccine“Fauci said, reserving a separate talk for severely immunocompromised people. Fauci instead stressed the importance of getting a booster right away for better protection against the virus.” Sometimes when people hear the word booster they think that Whether it’s a luxury or an addition. It’s not, it’s really an essential part of the optimal protection you want, ” he said.

Americans vaccinated and immunized even with the booster dose who decide to take part in large gatherings at the holidays may not be safe, Fauci then warns. During a briefing at the White House, Fauci stressed: “There are many parties that are expected to be attended by 30, 40, 50 people, where it is not possible to know if those present are vaccinated and to what extent. type of events – in an Omicron context – that you shouldn’t take part in “.