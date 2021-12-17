Fourth Degree: previews and guests today, December 17, 2021

Tonight, Friday 17 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 it will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Advances and guests

The program curated by Siria Magri opens with the story of Silvana Covili, the 79-year-old from Pavullo who disappeared into thin air on November 19th. The search continues unabated, but no surveillance cameras have caught the woman walking away from her home and the dogs have not sniffed any trace. Meanwhile, investigators are concentrating to find some witnesses.

Following, the murder of Dario Angeletti, marine biologist and professor at the University of Tuscia, found dead on 7 December in Tarquinia (Viterbo). To take responsibility for the crime was Claudio Cesaris, 68, a retired university technician who confessed everything to the investigators. According to the story he gave to the Viterbo investigating judge, Cesaris would have decided to pull the trigger caught by a sudden fit of jealousy. In fact, the man in recent years was obsessed with a 39-year-old researcher, a colleague of Angeletti.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs today – Friday 17 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.