Fourth loss in the fifth game



Without James, Schröder is in a crisis with the Lakers



Dennis Schröder (r) from the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Raul Neto from the Washington Wizards.

Photo: dpa / Nick Wass





Washington Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to have a tough time in the NBA. Against the last so strong Washington Wizards it sets the next defeat. The result is neither good for Dennis Schröder nor any of his buddies.

<br /> <br />



At the end of the main round, the Los Angeles Lakers have to look back rather than forward and continue to work hard for the playoffs. The team around national player Dennis Schröder conceded a 107: 116 at the end of his away trip against the last form strong Washington Wizards and thus lost three of the four NBA games in a foreign hall. “We should all have won them,” said Schröder on Wednesday evening (local time). Superstar LeBron James has been missing from the team for 20 games.

After outstanding performances in the three previous games, Schröder remained a little below the last level shown this time with 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis, who had been injured for a long time, scored 26 points in a good 31 minutes of play – the best result since his comeback. The 26th loss of the season weakens the position of the NBA defending champion. The Dallas Mavericks can move even closer to fifth place in the table with a win against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday (local time).

<glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p> <glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem; flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p>

The Wizards, in which Isaac Bonga only got a little more than a minute of playing time towards the end, improved their chances of participating in the qualification for the playoffs, however. Also thanks to Russell Westbrook, who set up a triple double with 18 points and 18 rebounds as well as 14 assists and achieved double-digit values ​​in at least two of the categories for the 13th time in May. That’s a record in the NBA in a month. “He’s a monster,” said Schröder.

The Wizards victory was also bad for the Chicago Bulls around Schröder’s friend Daniel Theis. Against the last so strong New York Knicks it was 94: 113, the gap to the Wizards and tenth place in the Eastern Conference grew. National player Theis was back on the field from the start, but his six points and four rebounds were not enough for the Bulls.

After the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers are now sure to take part in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers won 127-83 against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the duel of the teams with a German professional in the squad and no more realistic chances of the playoffs, the Orlando Magic won 109: 104 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Moritz Wagner’s debut. The hosts had to do without Isaiah Hartenstein, who had suffered a concussion, in the defeat. In his first game for Magic, Wagner got two points and two assists in eight and a half minutes on the floor.

(ako / dpa)