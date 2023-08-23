Home page World

Two crashed cars in Hanover. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Three young people die in a car accident in Hanover on Monday. Another later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. A teenager is still in mortal danger.

Hanover – After the serious car accident in Hanover with three fatal injuries, another man died. The 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Hanover on Tuesday evening, the police said. A 17-year-old injured man is still in acute danger of death, it said.

Two cars were traveling in opposite directions on a street late Monday evening. According to current knowledge, the police assume that one of the cars left the lane and got into the oncoming lane. There was a head-on collision shortly before 10 p.m. Three young people died at the scene of the accident.

Around 50 rescue workers on duty

According to the police report, both cars were occupied by three occupants. The 19-year-old driver of one car and his passenger of the same age died at the scene of the accident. A 17-year-old passenger was critically injured. A 21-year-old passenger from the second car also died on the spot. The driver of the same age was seriously injured. A 20-year-old passenger was in mortal danger – and now died in the hospital.

Two completely destroyed cars at the accident site in Hanover. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

With 22 vehicles, including five ambulances, three ambulances and a fire engine, as well as around 50 emergency services, the fire brigade and rescue service were on site. For the fire brigade, the operation ended around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The police estimated the damage to property at around 47,000 euros. Investigators are looking for witnesses. dpa