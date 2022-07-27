For the fourth day, the search continues for a six-year-old boy who disappeared in the Novosergievsky district of the Orenburg region. He left his grandmother’s house in the village of Akhmerovo on 24 July. Since then, his whereabouts have been unknown.

More than 300 rescuers and volunteers are participating in the search operation. Drones and other technical means are used.

Police officers from seven municipalities are on the scene. RIA “Orenburg” with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs. Also, by order of the head of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, forensic specialists were sent to the region.

Ural56.Ru, in turn, reports that rescuers are examining abandoned houses and wells using climbing equipment and a tripod. The search area has been expanded.

A criminal case has been initiated into the disappearance of the child. He was transferred to the first department for the investigation of particularly important cases of the Investigative Committee of the ICR in the Orenburg region.

The boy, according to law enforcement agencies, is disabled. He has cerebral palsy and speech delay.