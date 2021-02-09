A woman was left in critical condition after being shot in the head, in the midst of the protests that for the fourth consecutive day, and in defiance of the curfew, have taken place in the main cities of the country after the coup on February 1 . On Tuesday, the police used rubber bullets, water cannons and fired live ammunition, mainly into the air, to disperse the demonstration in Naipyidó, the capital. Four people were injured as the tone of the confrontation heightened.

Most of the police shooting on February 9 went into the air. But to disperse the demonstrations against the coup that the military orchestrated last Monday, February 1, the authorities also used water cannons and rubber bullets in the capital Naipyidó. The protests against the military junta that has governed for a week completed four days in a row and last Sunday they were compared to the mobilizations that in 2007 led to the proclamation of the 2008 constitution, which still governs the country.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that doctors initially believed had been caused by rubber bullets. Of this group there is a woman in critical condition, a doctor who asked not to be identified said that her wound is fatal. “According to the X-rays, it is a bullet of fire,” the doctor told the media.

Both the hospital and the police declined to officially comment on what happened.

Protesters say they don’t want to go back to the past

The military ruled Myanmar for more than half a century, until in 2011 they gradually began to cede their power to civilian leaders. In 2015, the National League for Democracy of the national leader Aung San Suu Kyi won the elections and in the elections last November he was re-elected to power. The military alleges that there was fraud, which the Electoral Commission denies, and based on that they took power on February 1. They also brought charges against State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and dozens of civil government leaders.

According to the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners of Myanmar (AAPP) as of Monday, February 8, “a total of 170 people have been arrested and detained in connection with the coup on February 1. Of these, 2 were sentenced to two years in prison and 18 have been released. A total of 152 are still detained, including the two sentenced ”.

In the streets, state workers, teachers, students and Buddhist monks protest to demand the release of Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

“The main thing we don’t want is a coup,” a 24-year-old woman told Reuters on Tuesday amid the protests in Rangoon, “if we don’t take to the streets, who will?”

Demonstrators protect themselves with plastic in front of the police amid protests against the coup in Rangoon, Myanmar, on February 9, 2021. © Stringer / Reuters

Army says it will call elections and hand over power

On Monday, in an atypical public address, General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the military and current head of the government, insisted on the allegations of fraud and said that the military junta would form a “real and disciplined democracy”, different from the eras previous military dominance. The military has said that the state of emergency they proclaimed on Monday of last week will last for a year and then there will be elections.

“We will have a multiparty election and we will hand over power to whoever wins,” General Hlaing said on Monday the 8th.







The military has imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 4 am in the cities of Rangoon and Mandalay, the second largest city in the country where this Tuesday they arrested 27 people in the middle of the demonstrations.

Without imposing concrete sanctions, the West continues to call for the restoration of institutions and the release of Suu Kyi, the Burmese leader who in previous years has been strongly questioned for discrimination against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The Philippines, Myanmar’s only neighbor to have spoken out on the crisis, called on Tuesday for a “complete restoration of the status quo.” New Zealand closed any political or military communication channels and said it will ensure that its aid does not reach the board, and it also imposed a veto on the uniformed leaders. The US State Department said it tried to contact Suu Kyi but was denied access. The UN Security Council will address the crisis in the country this Friday.

For now, although less numerous than in previous days, the demonstrations do not seem to have ended.

With Reuters