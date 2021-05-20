Mr Bürkle, a group of authors led by Matthias Schrappe accuses the Interdisciplinary Association of Intensive Care Physicians (DIVI) of scaremongering during the pandemic. In no other country have so many infected people been hospitalized and treated in intensive care units. There is already talk of “DiviGate” on Twitter. The University Medical Center Freiburg is a specialty hospital for Covid treatments. What do you think of the allegations?

The group of authors raises several unsubstantiated allegations about intensive medical care. The authors had to correct themselves with the first publication. I have doubts about the scientific quality of this thesis paper and the reliability of the data. From my point of view, a certain political effect should be achieved here with pseudoscientificism.

How was the occupancy rate in your intensive care units in the third wave?

For Baden-Württemberg, we found that in the third period more than 33 percent of the intensive therapy treatment places that could be occupied daily were treated with Covid-19 patients. Without this treatment, most of these patients would not have survived the disease or would have had serious consequences for their health. And yes, these patients were around ten to 15 years younger in Baden-Württemberg than in the first and second period.

The third wave seems to be on the wane. How should the pandemic be dealt with now?

I think it is premature if some politicians are now suggesting that the pandemic has been overcome and that the management of the crisis has, by and large, been successful. There should be a parliamentary committee of inquiry or an external commission made up of experts quickly. This committee would have to clarify with the highest priority in a nationwide comparison which procedures have proven themselves in the distribution of corona patients and which have proven themselves logistically and in intensive care medicine in their care in the clinics. We should also have a discourse about alarmism, scare tactics or wrong assumptions about the occupancy of intensive care beds. In addition, we have to be prepared for a fourth wave and for further widespread vaccinations by the third quarter at the latest. In any case, this also includes vaccinations with new vaccines to ward off new virus mutants. The more demanding and complicated vaccination becomes, the more urgent the need for digitized vaccination tracking becomes.



What is the situation like for the nursing staff after more than a year?

The stressful thing is: Our patients are young people, employed, they secure the livelihoods of their families, they are fully committed to life. You are in a similar life situation as our intensive care nurses and our doctors. The death of these patients is more of a burden. We recently treated a 50-year-old father and his 20-year-old daughter, both of whom developed into a highly dramatic course, both of whom died in the intensive care unit. Just a few days ago we were successfully fighting for the life of a 28 year old woman who was 24 weeks pregnant. Such cases are very stressful even for experienced nurses, they then have incredible resilience problems in the treatment team. The carers are therefore in a very difficult life situation. This is a completely different dramaturgy than we experienced in the first wave. In the third wave, we almost only had patients in the intensive care units who they had to take care of every second. If there are no blatant changes in the SARS-CoV-2 types, then we will have overcome the main burden by the end of May and beginning of June.