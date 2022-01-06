Home page world

Corona study from Israel dampens hopes. © Robert Michael / dpa / symbol image

The corona vaccination was the greatest hope in the fight against the pandemic. But Israel is now vaccinating a quarter of the time. New study dampens hopes again.

Hamburg – At the end of last year, there was great hope that the corona pandemic would end soon. The vaccinations against Corona started, many hoped for a long vaccination protection. It is now clear: A third vaccination is needed and, most likely, a fourth as well. But is that enough? Hardly likely. Israel’s Prime Minister Bennet officially presented the results of the study on January 4, 2022 during a visit to the Shiba Hospital near Tel Aviv together with study director Gili Regev. He says: “The fourth vaccination is safe and effective.” Regev, however, thinks that the fourth vaccination is “not enough”. The result of the new corona study and why the fourth vaccination seems useless is revealed here by 24hamburg.de *.

Although the new Omicron variant is likely to cause mild to moderate disease courses, experts remain warned. Because one According to a study by the Hamburg UKE, even mild courses lead to organ damage*. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.