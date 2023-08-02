For four consecutive days, rival Palestinian factions have clashed with heavy weapons in the Ein al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. This violent dispute leaves a tragic balance of at least eleven people dead and forty injured.

According to reports, the sound of heavy weapons did not stop inside the camp, and stray bullets continued to hit the surroundings of Ein al-Hilweh, the largest camp for the Palestinian community in Lebanon, and smoke continued to billow affecting thousands of people.

Smoke billows from the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during clashes between Palestinian factions, in Sidon, Lebanon, July 30, 2023. REUTERS – AZIZ TAHER

Yesterday the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees from Ein al-Hilweh (UNRWA) confirmed the tragic balance of eleven people dead and forty injuredincluding a worker from the organization, as a result of clashes between Palestinian factions.

The recent violence led the UN Refugee Agency to suspend its services inside the camp, and they reported in a tweet that more than 2,000 people had to flee due to the clashes.

Despite the continuing violence, most of the establishments that had closed during the fighting have reopened in Sidon, a city that attracts tourists in the Mediterranean country.

Clashes broke out on Saturday afternoon after gunmen They will try to assassinate an Islamist militant known as “The Somali”, Mahmud Ali Zubaidat.

Among the victims of this violence is a high command of the Palestinian nationalist movement Fatah, Brigadier General Abu Ashraf Al Armushi, who was responsible for National Security for Sidon.

“This horrendous crime benefits no one but the enemy, and that is Zionism, because they are the main and only beneficiaries” of the carnage in Ein al-Hilweh, said Jalal Abuchebab, a Fatah official in al-Rashidieh camp. , during Armushi’s funeral.

Members of the Palestinian group Fatah run to take positions during the third day of clashes with Islamist factions in the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. A spokesperson The Lebanese army put the death toll in the clashes in the Ein el-Hilweh camp at six, although some reports have given higher figures. Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly injured, Colonel Fadi Abou Eid said. AP – Mohammad Zaatari

The Palestinian Presidency denounced the “horrific massacre and terrorist assassination of the national security forces”who work to keep the camp safe and protect its residents.

For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the clashes and called on Palestinian leaders to cooperate with the Lebanese army to maintain security in the region.

Growing international concern

This situation raised concern both locally and internationally, with the United States closely following “alarming” reports of increasing violence in the camp.

On Tuesday, Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, said that the United States is paying close attention to worrying reports of increased violence in the refugee camp.

The international community hopes that the Palestinian factions will find a peaceful solution to this conflict, avoiding further loss of life and protecting the security and stability of the region.

Ein al-Hilweh: A camp plagued by violence throughout its history

the camp of Ein al-Hilwehestablished in 1948, is the largest for the Palestinian community in Lebanon and it was the frequent scene of violent acts and clashes between various factions, both due to personal disputes and incidents of a political nature since the Lebanese Civil War.

Palestinian women mourn during the funeral procession for Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, commander of the Palestinian National Security in the Saida region, at the Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Monday, July 31, 2023. AP – Mohammad Zaatari

this happened when thousands of Palestinians were driven from their homes by Zionist militias during the creation of the state of Israel. Since then, the camp has faced numerous challenges and restrictions, and its internal security is in the hands of Palestinian factions.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees estimates that more than 470,000 Palestinian refugees they are registered in Lebanon, although it is estimated that only about half of them still reside in the country.

A man holds his belongings as he leaves the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during clashes between Palestinian factions, in Sidon, Lebanon, July 31, 2023. REUTERS – AZIZ TAHER

The Ein al-Hilweh camp is just one of 12 refugee camps registered under UNRWA in Lebanon, where nearly half a million Palestinians live in precarious conditions, facing legal restrictions, including employment.

With information from Reuters, AP and EFE