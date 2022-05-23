Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

The fourth monkeypox case has now been confirmed in Germany. Great Britain discovers new infections every day, the WHO sees a need for action.

Update from May 23, 11:30 a.m.: In Great Britain is currently getting “more” monkeypox cases every day discovered. This was reported by the head of the UKHSA health authority, Susan Hopkins, at the weekend. Now the authority recommends a three-week quarantine for close contacts of people infected with monkeypox.

According to a UKHSA statement on Monday (May 23), those who either live in the same household with a sick person, have had sexual intercourse with such a person or have changed their bed linen without protective clothing are considered to be highly likely to be infected. This group should therefore receive a protective smallpox vaccination in addition to the recommendation for quarantine. In particular, contact with pregnant women, children under the age of twelve and people with suppressed immune systems should be avoided, the authority continues.

In Germany there are still no general recommendations for contact persons of monkeypox cases. However, they are currently working on it, said the Robert Koch Institute at the request of the German Press Agency. However, health authorities could already order isolation and quarantine at any time, according to a spokeswoman.

Monkeypox in Germany: Fourth case confirmed

Update from May 23, 10:35 am: The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise. The Federal Ministry of Health expects a further increase in infections in Germany. “Due to the many contacts of those currently infected, further diseases are to be expected in Europe and also in Germany,” says a report for the health committee of the Bundestag.

As of Sunday afternoon (May 22), there are now four confirmed cases of infection and illness in Germany – one in Munich and three in Berlin. Samples from other people are being clarified. Contact persons would be identified.

Four cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed in Germany. © Peter Kneffel/Bundeswehr Medical Service/Essbauer/dpa (archive photo/montage)

Monkeypox cases in Germany and Europe: “Tendency rising every day”

“It is now an event with international spread,” the ministry report continues. This is available to the German Press Agency. In numerous countries, more than 130 confirmed cases and suspected cases have been detected, “and the trend is increasing every day”. So far, the milder, West African monkeypox variant has been detected in the infections found in Europe, but further genome analyzes are still ongoing.

“A smallpox vaccination probably also protects against monkeypox,” explains the Ministry of Health and refers to the risk assessment of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to this, a risk to the health of the general population in Germany is currently assessed as low. Monkeypox usually causes mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and skin rash. However, an illness can also have serious consequences.

Monkeypox cases in Germany and Europe: UN organization fears stigmatization

Update from May 22, 9:40 p.m.: The UN organization Unaids has criticized some reports and comments on monkeypox cases as homophobic and racist. The organization warned on Sunday that stigmatizing the virus infection could “quickly undermine the fight against the epidemic”.

A large proportion of the cases of monkeypox confirmed to date mainly affect men who have sex with the same sex. But the disease can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person and “hence everyone”. The UN agency fears that stigma and allegations can quickly affect science- and evidence-based efforts to fight the disease. Racist or homophobic attacks “create a cycle of fear”. This makes people avoid health centers, which makes it harder to limit the spread, Unaids explained.

Monkeypox in Germany and Europe: “More cases every day” in Great Britain

First report from May 22nd: LONDON – The monkeypox spread apparently more and more. As of Saturday (May 21), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 90 confirmed infections and 30 suspected cases in countries where the virus does not normally occur. Three cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Germany: one in Munich and two in Berlin. Experts expect further infections. In the UK, the number of cases is already increasing every day.

So far, 20 cases of monkeypox are known from Great Britain. “We are discovering more cases every day and I would like to thank all the people who are coming in to get tested at sexual health clinics, GPs and emergency departments,” UKHSA chief health officer Susan Hopkins told the BBC on Sunday (22 May). . Her authority will publish new figures on Monday (May 23), she announced.

The monkeypox virus is transmitted primarily in urban areas, with no connection to West or Central Africa, where the infection is otherwise observed, Hopkins said. According to the WHO, men who have same-sex sex are predominantly – but not exclusively – affected. “We recommend anyone who regularly changes sexual partners or has close contact with people they don’t know to call in if they get a rash,” said the British health director.

Monkeypox news: WHO sees “urgent” need for action – first EU country imposes quarantine

Hopkins said people infected with monkeypox could be vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine. “We use it in individuals who we think are at high risk of developing symptoms,” she said. “We use it early, especially within four or five days after symptoms have developed.” This prevents the risk of illness in contact persons.

The WHO sees a need for action due to the international spread. It was “urgently necessary” to raise awareness of the viral disease, it said in a statement on Saturday. In addition, cases would have to be identified and isolated comprehensively, and chains of infection would have to be traced. With Belgium, the first EU country has probably already introduced a quarantine for infected people. You should isolate yourself for 21 days, as reported by several media. Contact persons are therefore not affected.

Monkeypox in Germany: overview of symptoms and variants

How do I recognize a monkeypox infection? The symptoms include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, back pain, sore throat, cough, and often also swelling of the lymph nodes. A typical smallpox rash that spreads from the face to the body is also typical. Blindness and disfiguring scars rarely occur as permanent damage.

According to health authorities, the circulating variant of the monkeypox virus usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Two variants of the pathogen are known: the milder West African variant and the Central African variant, which is more contagious according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). All monkeypox samples genetically analyzed to date have been of the West African variety. (ph/dpa/afp)