The explosion, which was thwarted the night before, succeeds early Sunday morning. At half past two in the morning, an explosion caused the windows to fly out of a shop on the Crooswijkseweg in Rotterdam-Crooswijk. It is the fourth (attempted) attack in the same street in a week. “Please make this stop.”

Apparently, the brutal bombers will not let anyone stop them. Not because of the many cameras, also around the toko. Not because of the extra surveillance of the police after the previous incidents. Not because of the witnesses who are still on the street around this time, or having a party at home or watching television on the couch.

"I heard a bang, then another bang, and then another. And then I saw a car tearing away," says a man who was still awake to watch a movie. ,,I immediately called the police." Just like many neighbours, all of whom were already on edge because of the explosions earlier in the week. "My daughter was shocked by the blows. I reassured her and told her to go back to sleep."

The owner of the shop tells the police what everyone thinks when he arrives: How is it possible that it has been hit a fourth time in the same street? While there is camera surveillance, while there are so many police. ,,This has to stop. Please stop it,” said a local resident. “Sometimes it will go really wrong. Then a fire starts or someone gets injured.” When the local residents hear that the toko was again the target, they are surprised. “There go my Surinamese sandwiches.”

What needs to be done? "Put a police station here." The Crooswijkseweg is long, however. The first two attacks were at porticoes six hundred meters apart. The shop is in the middle of this. A local resident smelled a strange smell here in the night from Friday to Saturday and saw two men who ran off, after which he called the police. The police investigation investigated a bottle of liquid and tape stuck to the window.

A night later, it is hit at the same address, with both the window of the door and the window next to it flying out. Both the Explosives Safety Team and the Forensic Investigation will immediately conduct a trace investigation.

Earlier this week, a 32-year-old Rotterdammer was arrested in the investigation into the attacks on the Crooswijkseweg, but that has not yet put an end to the violence. In the Rotterdam region, 49 successful explosions at homes and business premises have been counted so far this year. That’s just as many as last year. Catching perpetrators and preventing new attacks is the ‘highest priority’ for the police, who believe that drug conflicts often play in the background. Family members are also regular targets.