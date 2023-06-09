Fourteenth month: here’s who gets it, when it arrives and how to calculate it

The period of the fourteenth 2023or the additional salary month that is paid between June and July to employees and pensioners entitled, therefore in the pay slip and in the pension slip. It is also called a weekday bonus or bonus, as just like the thirteenth month which is paid in December by Christmas Eve to help workers and retirees meet Christmas expenses, the fourteenth month arrives in conjunction with the summer holidays and helps to support them costs. However, unlike the thirteenth which is mandatory by law for all employees, the fourteenth salary is not for everyone, but is governed by individual National Collective Labor Agreements (Ccnl) or individual contracts.

When the fourteenth day comes 2023

As a rule, the fourteenth comes by July of each year, and can be credited with the pay slip for the month of June or with a separate slip. The payment date of the fourteenth month is not fixed or the same for everyone, but depends on your CCNL.

Who gets the fourteenth month?

The fourteenth for i employees it is foreseen only by some national collective agreements e some sectors, namely: tertiary collective bargaining agreement, trade and tourism, food collective labor agreement, chemical collective labor agreement, cleaning and multi-service collective labor agreement, road haulage and logistics collective labor collective labor agreement. The employees of also get the fourteenth Poste Italiane, private security guards and trust services, and workers hired under private pharmacy contracts.

Where provided, the weekday bonus is also due to workers hired with fixed-term employment contract, apprenticeship and part-timewhile interns, apprentices, self-employed workers, continuous coordinated collaborators and domestic workers (domestic helpers and carers) are excluded.

